'Unexplained death' on Auckland roadside

Police are investigating an unexplained death on Auckland's North Shore after a person was found unresponsive on the side of a road.

Police were notified of the unconscious person outside an address on Rangatira Rd in Beach Haven about 1.45am today.

“Ambulance staff attended to the person, but sadly they died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are treating the death as unexplained, and a scene guard remains in place.”

A person who works in Beach Haven said police had blocked off the car park behind the Sunnyvale Ave and Rangatira Rd shops due to a “fairly serious incident”.

The man said a couple of police cars remained at the scene.