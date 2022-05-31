Unsettled weather expected around the country

A waning moon rests near the horizon as dawn breaks over Otago Harbour yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Umbrellas will be up and down like yo-yos across the country this week as another period of unsettled weather hits much of New Zealand.

After a calm and sunny weekend across the South, several wet and windy systems are forecast to pass over the country.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said today would start off settled, although showers were expected for the western parts of both the North and South Islands.

"By evening, another low in the Tasman will bring the next bout of warm and wet weather to the north and west, and by Wednesday morning, all regions are likely to have received at least some rain.

"It won’t only be the wet weather that will have people talking.

"The tropically sourced air being drawn down from the north will also have a noticeable effect on New Zealand’s temperatures, as minimum temperatures, in particular, will be much higher than normal for this time of the year."

On Thursday, many areas, mainly in the west, would remain wet, he said.

A southwest flow would eventually take over later on Thursday, heralding the start of a return to cooler air.

"This means temperatures return to what we would normally expect for late May and early June, but the rain doesn’t clear just yet, as the colder southwest circulation will still bring showers through to Friday."

Most of Otago and Southland can expect dry sunny weather over the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure gradually shifts towards New Zealand, resulting in a gradual clearance and more settled conditions.