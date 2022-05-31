Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Unsettled weather expected around the country

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. National

    A waning moon rests near the horizon as dawn breaks over Otago Harbour yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN...
    A waning moon rests near the horizon as dawn breaks over Otago Harbour yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Umbrellas will be up and down like yo-yos across the country this week as another period of unsettled weather hits much of New Zealand.

    After a calm and sunny weekend across the South, several wet and windy systems are forecast to pass over the country.

    MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said today would start off settled, although showers were expected for the western parts of both the North and South Islands.

    "By evening, another low in the Tasman will bring the next bout of warm and wet weather to the north and west, and by Wednesday morning, all regions are likely to have received at least some rain.

    "It won’t only be the wet weather that will have people talking.

    "The tropically sourced air being drawn down from the north will also have a noticeable effect on New Zealand’s temperatures, as minimum temperatures, in particular, will be much higher than normal for this time of the year."

    On Thursday, many areas, mainly in the west, would remain wet, he said.

    A southwest flow would eventually take over later on Thursday, heralding the start of a return to cooler air.

    "This means temperatures return to what we would normally expect for late May and early June, but the rain doesn’t clear just yet, as the colder southwest circulation will still bring showers through to Friday."

    Most of Otago and Southland can expect dry sunny weather over the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure gradually shifts towards New Zealand, resulting in a gradual clearance and more settled conditions.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter