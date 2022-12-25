Unwanted Xmas gifts already up for sale

A single Roses chocolate wrapper has been listed on Trade Me today as representative of the chocolate brand being an "unwanted Christmas gift by everyone". Photo: NZ Herald

A reindeer doorstop, a James Blunt CD, an empty Roses chocolate wrapper and, briefly, a cat, were among dozens of unwanted Christmas gifts already listed for sale on Trade Me.

Several pairs of label shoes - more ill-fitting than unwanted - also appear on the online auction website, along with jewellery, sunglasses, toys, a home security camera and a $350 grill barbecue.

Ngeli the cat was briefly listed as an unwanted Christmas present, but the puss described as “used” and with a starting price of 51 cents - was hardly putting his best paw forward.

Accompanied by a photo showing an intense stare, Ngeli was described as “vicious [and] best handled with canvas gloves” but also an “excellent gecko catcher”.

“Does not play well with other cats or humans. SPCA reject. Must be only cat ... unless you really hate your other cat.”

The much-maligned mog had also been blacklisted by the vet, the seller said.

“I’ve taken his microchip out so he can’t be returned to me.”

But Ngeli appears now to be staying put after the post was taken down by the Tauranga-based seller soon after, reasons unknown.

Plenty of other Christmas rejects are still up for grabs, including a new CD of James Blunt’s 2007 album All the Lost Souls.

The You’re Beautiful singer-songwriter has famously long been mocked for his overplayed pop hits, while also being unafraid to roast himself on social media.

But the CD’s seller was nothing but earnest in their sales pitch, describing Blunt as “one of the better artists available on the market”.

“Due to it being a gift I had to open. Couldn’t tell them I already have one.”

They also threw in the Cranberries 1994 No Need to Argue CD to “sweeten” the $15 buy now deal.

A Hamilton trader selling a reindeer doorstop was more blunt.

“Unwanted Christmas present, brand new without tags”, they wrote of the listing, which came with a $12 buy-now option.

Meanwhile, an Invercargill trader listed a “No Rose!” - an empty roses chocolate wrapper - with a starting price of $1.

A single wrapper from the perennial Christmas favourite was on offer, they wrote.

“Just the one empty packet to disappointment a loved one … unwanted Christmas gift by everyone.”

A Trade Me survey of more than 1500 Kiwis last year found 49 per cent receive at least one unwanted gift every Christmas, and 8 per cent admit to selling them – and 57 per cent say they would have no problem with a gift they gave someone being resold.