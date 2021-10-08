Vaccinated officer tests positive after helping woman

A fully vaccinated Auckland police officer has tested positive for Covid after they and three other officers assisted a Covid-positive woman.

Police are reviewing how much PPE gear the officers were wearing when they dealt with the woman on Tuesday.

The four officers have been self-isolating following the incident, in which where they were exposed to a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid, acting Auckland City District Commander Shanan Gray said in a statement.

The officers had responded to reports of concern for a woman's welfare shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

She was found on Miro Rd and was spoken to by police, who took her to Auckland Hospital for a mental health assessment.

"Once at the hospital it was established the woman was displaying Covid-like symptoms and she has subsequently tested positive," Gray said.

The four officers were stood down the same day. They were tested and began self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution.

"Late last night one of these officers returned a positive test for Covid-19 and police [are] working with the Ministry of Health to manage the situation," Gray said.

"The other three officers have since returned a negative day-1 test and will continue to self-isolate and be regularly tested.

"A fifth police officer not involved in the exposure event, but who lives at the same address as one of the four officers is considered a close contact and is also self-isolating as a precaution."

All four police staff involved in the incident are fully vaccinated but inquiries are continuing into the extent of PPE use at the time of the incident, said Gray.

"The police station where the officer who tested positive is based has under gone a deep clean, along with the patrol car involved."