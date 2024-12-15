Vehicles seized after multiple-car crash in Christchurch

Two people have been taken into custody and had their vehicles seized after driving dangerously and crashing into several other vehicles in Christchurch last night.

Police observed a vehicle crash into multiple other vehicles at the Fitzgerald and Moorhouse Ave intersection just before 10pm, after responding to a separate incident of a person driving in a dangerous manner.

Multiple injuries were reported, including to one person who was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Charges are being considered.