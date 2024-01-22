Vicious road rage attack caught on camera

Warning: Content may disturb some people

A terrifying road rage attack on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch has been caught on camera.

The video, sent to Chris Lynch Media, showed a man outside a car punching the driver near the Deans Ave.

The truck driver who captured the footage told Chris Lynch Media the incident happened at 8am on Monday and lasted about 90 seconds.

A police spokesperson said they received a report about the incident and a man was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.