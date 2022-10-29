Victim of Christchurch assault dies

A 61-year-old man who was assaulted on Cashel St in central Christchurch last Tuesday has died.

An 18-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien last week, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He made a short appearance via audio-visual link from custody.

Several of the young man's friends were in the public gallery to witness the proceedings.

Officers were called to City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on October 18 where they found the victim in a critical condition.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but has now died.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and further charges would be considered.

-Additional reporting Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald