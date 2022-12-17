Victim of fatal church shooting 'deliberately targeted'

Police guard the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church on Saturday afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Police are still hunting the gunman who fired a fatal shot outside a South Auckland church this morning.

Police were called to the Papatoetoe Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Puhinui Road, near the Manukau town centre, about 10am today after reports of someone being shot.

Police have confirmed that a person was given urgent first aid but died at the scene.

While the church at the centre of the shooting carried on with its service and told its congregation the gunman had been caught, police said they were "following positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender".

Police said people at the church were helping them with their enquiries.

They said the victim was "deliberately targeted".

The church's Christmas worship service was due to start about that time.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one person had died, but they would not say if they were looking for anyone in relation to the incident.

The church service went ahead and a member of the church told the congregation police had caught the man responsible.

"As most of you will know, we've had an incident happen here this morning and I have been talking to the authorities about that and they are really keen for us to continue this morning," the clearly-shaken woman told the service.

"They have already caught the person responsible so there's nothing for us to be afraid of. Having said that, there's obviously a strong presence of police around as they continue to investigate and do their job, but I wanted you to know that he is caught and we are safe."

She then led the congregation in prayer, acknowledging the hurt the church community was feeling in the wake of the shooting.

Emergency services were called to the church about 10am today. Photo: RNZ

A number of patched Mongrel Mob members have turned up.

Armed police remain at the church where a cordon at its entrance is in place.

A neighbour said he was awoken by the sounds of dozens of police descending on the scene.

"I was sleeping … while my flatmate was standing here. He just saw one guy running on the left and three or four guys running behind him."

The neighbour said it was an uneasy having a dozen of patched Mongrel Mob members hanging around next door.

St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one manager, but were not needed to transport anyone, a spokesperson confirmed.

The New Zealand Herald reported that more than two dozen police cars, dog handlers and members of the Armed Offenders Squad were called to the scene.

Manukau resident Baljinder Singh was in Puhinui Rd when he saw roughly 25 police cars rush to the church just before 11am.

Singh told the Herald police blocked the road and two ambulances left the church.

"A person who was working outside the church said there was a shooting inside and he heard people screaming."

- RNZ and NZ Herald