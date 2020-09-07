Victim took to Facebook before alleged killing

Christchurch District Court. Photo: File

A Christchurch man took to social media about his noise complaint - minutes before he was allegedly killed by a neighbour.

Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am on Sunday, where a 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

A 31-year-old, who has been granted interim name suppression, was arrested at the scene - and appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with killing him.

It's understood the pair were neighbours.

About 20 minutes before his death the victim posted on Facebook that a local security company didn't investigate his noise complaint properly.

He says they stopped at a nearby intersection - then drove away.