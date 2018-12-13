Victims of crash near Christchurch named

Police have named the two people who were killed in a crash between a car and a truck south of Christchurch yesterday.

They were Aalix Sandra Roake (71) and Richard John Roake (63).

Police and emergency services were called to the crash site on Main South Rd (State Highway 1) at Burnham shortly after 10am.

Police said it appeared the car had crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into the truck, Stuff reports.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Roakes were Selwyn locals, Stuff reports.

An investigation was under way.