Virus update: Three new cases, two linked to cluster

    The Ministry of Health has revealed there are three new cases in New Zealand to report today, one in isolation and two linked to the wider Auckland cluster.

    "One case has been linked as a close contact to the Americold household sub-cluster and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster."

    The imported case is a child linked to a previously identified case which arrived from India on August 23, the ministry said.

    "As a result, the child was already in quarantine with family members at the Auckland quarantine facility. "

    Since August 11, the contact tracing team has identified 3222 close contacts of cases, of which 3177 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and they were in the process of contacting the rest.

    There are 77 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 60 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

    There are two people with Covid-19 in hospital today; one in North Shore Hospital’s general ward and one in ICU in Waikato Hospital.

    With today’s three new cases, the total number of active cases is 112. Of those, 38 are imported cases in quaratine facilities, and 74 are community cases.

    "One of the previously reported cases is now considered to have recovered."

    New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1416, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation.

    The confirmation, earlier today, of a second death linked to Covid-19 in the last two days means the number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.

    Yesterday our laboratories nationally processed 9,470 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 807,460. 

