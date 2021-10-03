Waikato homicide result of road rage

Police say a homicide in Ōtorohanga appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

A 34-year-old man from Te Kuiti died after a fight on the main street last night.

Police said two groups of people who did not previously know each other were involved in the fight.

One of the groups arrived in the town at about 6.30pm in two cars. Police have found those cars, and will be forensically examining them.

Part of Maniapoto Street remains shut.

"This was an incredibly violent attack in a very public place, and we want to let our Ōtorohanga community know we're clearly focused on identifying and locating those involved," Waikato police Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement.

Police said they expect to release the identity of the 34-year-old victim tomorrow after a post mortem has taken place.

Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter said the event was completely unexpected.

"Ōtorohanga is a quiet, small, rural community where everybody supports each other, this is just totally out of character.

"So we had individuals from out of town that have come in and have caused this absolute travesty and moved on - so totally unexpected, totally uncalled for and a total disregard for human life."

Baxter said he wants to express his condolences to friends and family of the deceased man.