Warning over online shopping scams

Bargain hunters are being urged to stay vigilant as online shopping scams are set to skyrocket after Christmas.

Figures from Netsafe show that in January 2019 there was a 16.8 percent rise in online scams compared with the month before.

The number of scams then fell in February, when people returned to work.

"Every year when my team returns to work after Christmas they get inundated with people calling about shopping-related scams," Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said.

"We're desperately keen to see if we can minimise the number of people that call us and divert people away from those scams."

He said consumers needed to watch out for fake shopping websites selling high-end goods at heavily discounted prices.

Online trading websites, like Trade Me were not immune either, with scammers also targeting those.

Cocker said consumers could have confidence that Trade Me would look after them if something did go wrong.

However, he said bargain hunters should background check vendors and their history before buying a product.

Netsafe's online shopping tips

- Look for the padlock: Look for a padlock symbol in the browser window when you browse, login, register and check out.

- Check your refund options before you purchase: Large companies will often have information about their refund policy on their website. Credit cards often have additional protections - talk with your bank about the chargeback options on your card.

- How to pay: Buy online using a credit card or a well-respected payment service such as PayPal. Buying with a credit card gives you better protection than a debit card. if something goes wrong, you'll be able to try to get a chargeback through your bank.