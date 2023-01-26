Warning for vulnerable people as Christchurch sizzles

The temperature is predicted to hit 29 deg C in Christchurch today. Photo: File image

Te Whatu Ora is urging Cantabrians to keep cool and hydrated during what looks set to be a stretch of scorching temperatures hitting the region this week.

Hot weather is forecast for Christchurch, with temperatures predicted to hit a maximum of 30 deg C on Thursday and 29 deg C on Friday.

Canterbury medical officer of health Ramon Pink said overheating was a condition that could prove fatal.

"It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.

"While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant or people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness," he said.

Dr Pink also advised people to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen every two hours if outside.

"As well as being sunsmart (slip, slop, slap and wrap) if you have to go outside, everyone is advised to keep their houses cool by closing curtains on windows getting direct sun, opening windows to get a breeze if it's cooler out than in, and consider using the cool cycle on heat pumps," he said.

Canterbury will move into a restricted fire season on Thursday due to an increase risk of wildfires, which means a permit will be required for all outdoor fires.

The shift will cover from the Rakaia River north, including the hill and high country, the foothills and Canterbury Plains, Banks Peninsula and the Port Hills, Christchurch city and the Kaikōura Plains.