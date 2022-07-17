Warnings over 'significant weather event' for South Island

Heavy rain and severe gales are on the way for parts of the South Island in what is being called "a significant weather event".

MetService has a slew of weather warnings in place, including heavy rain warnings for the Otago and Canterbury headwaters, Westland and Fiordland.

The forecaster said an active front was approaching the South Island from the Tasman Sea today, then moving northeast during Monday and Tuesday.

The front was expected to bring significant heavy rain to western and central parts of the South Island and severe gales to Fiordland and eastern areas of the South Island.

"This is likely to be a significant severe weather event. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as some areas could be upgraded to Red Warning, and more areas added."

As much as 450mm of rain could fall in the Westland ranges and about the main divide in Canterbury over about two days, the forecaster said.

About 180mm could fall near the coast in Westland, and up to 300mm could fall within 20 to 30 kilometres east of the divide in Canterbury.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury said it was told by MetService that the rain spillover into the region could be “unusually significant”.

Meanwhile, there are strong wind warnings for Otago and Southland where gusts could get to 130kmh (120kmh in Southland) from Sunday afternoon through to late Monday.