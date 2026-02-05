Wastewater plant damage 'as bad as we feared'

Wellington Water chief executive Pat Dougherty and Mayor Andrew Little. Image: RNZ

Wellington Water's chief executive says the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant is not in good shape, with 70% of it flooded and 80% of its equipment damaged.

An equipment failure flooded the site and is sending raw sewage spewing directly into the southern coastline - rather than through a longer pipe, nearly 2km into Cook Strait.

Pat Dougherty said he hoped the long pipe would be fixed by the end of the weekend, but it would likely be months before the plant was fully repaired.

As a water engineer, he said he was used to seeing damaged plants but he had never seen anything like this.

The priorities would be to get the sludge out of the plant so it did not turn anaerobic and stink, getting a camera in to look at the outfall pipe to understand what caused a back-up into the building, and working to get power on to parts of the building so they can start to use the long outfall, Dougherty said.

Today's inspection showed the damage was "as bad as we feared", he said.

But Dougherty said so long as they managed to get the long outfall pipe operating fairly quickly, the tides would take care of it and he did not expect there would be long-term environmental damage.

People are being urged not to enter the water, collect seafood, or walk their dogs on the beach, and a rāhui (ban) is in place.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little has labelled the situation a "catastrophic failure" and an "environmental disaster", telling RNZ's Morning Report programme today he shared residents' anger and frustration.

"This is my neighbourhood, this is where I take my dog for a walk, and along that coastline is where I spend my time, that's where I go kayaking and swimming."

Wellington Water is taking water samples from a wide area and expected to provide an update later today.

Surfers and life savers gutted

Surfers and surf lifesavers are devastated the south coast is off-limits while sewage spews into the sea, worrying it is a return to a time when there were "turds in the waves".

Jamie McCaskill from Wellington Boardriders told RNZ's Morning Report programme today he was gutted.

"We've got a few events coming up, this is a bad time for us ... it's just really not a good time, especially at this time of year."

The worst part was not knowing when the water would be safe, he said, and wants clear communication from Wellington Water about that.

McCaskill worried it would be a return to decades prior before the long outfall pipe was built.

"I've been talking to a few of the legend surfers, and kind of before 1989 there was just ... raw sewage, smells on the rocks, on the wall, surfing in barrels with turds in the waves," he said.

"There were sicknesses, ear infections, skin infections, gastro, so we're just trying to avoid that, that's for sure."

There were no other places nearby to surf, he said.

"We could go to Wainuiomata or over to the Wairarapa - but it's just such a long way. It's a bit of a bummer that we just can't go locally."

Lyall Bay Surf Lifesaving Club chairperson Matt Flannery said his members were as disappointed as the rest of the community.

"We can't use what is a beautiful part of the city. It's really concerning."

The club has had to reschedule this weekend's planned competitions, and it has disrupted members' training for national events.

"We're at the final part of the season where we've got very regular use on the beach, with probably 70 or 80 club members in the water on a daily basis, so that's a fairly big impact," Flannery said.

"It's at a time of the year that we're training for national championships four weeks out, and obviously the uncertainty about when the beach will reopen is of a major concern for us."

That uncertainty made their rejigged training plans "a bit of a guessing game", he said.

Lifeguards would not be patrolling the beach this weekend and a red flag would fly at the club to show the beach is unsafe.