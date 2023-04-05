Watch: Jacinda Ardern gives valedictory speech

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is not ruling out giving his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, a damehood.

Ardern is due to give her valedictory statement to Parliament this evening. It will be her last speech in the House and her first since announcing she would quit.

The speech is due to start at 5.30pm.

Walking into Question Time on Wednesday, Hipkins said he did not discuss honours appointments ahead of them being made.

Former prime minister John Key was made a knight at the Queen’s Birthday honours in 2017, months after he left the role.

“We don’t talk about those things before decisions are made on them,” Hipkins said - “ultimately, it’s a royal prerogative.”

Tributes from friends and former adversaries are flowing in as Ardern prepares to bow out of Parliament.

Ardern posted to her Instagram saying it was a big day and she was feeling emotional.

“Big day today. Spending a few hours packing and sorting papers for the archives, and then this afternoon I give my last speech to Parliament,” she said.

“Lots of mixed emotions … and a very long list of things to do!”.