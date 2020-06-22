Watch live: Two more Covid cases today

New Zealand has two more Covid cases today.

Both people are in managed isolation.

The first is a female teenager, who arrived on June 13 from Islamabad via Melbourne. Her family travelled with her and tested negative.

The teen is staying at the Auckland Novotel.

The second case is a man in his 30s, who travelled from India. He was staying at the Grand hotel in Auckland. He was on an air India flight, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

Both positive cases, and the people they are travelling with, have now been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel.

There are now nine confirmed active Covid-19 cases in the country.

A total of 3402 Covid tests were completed yesterday.

More than 500 tests were also conducted at managed isolation facilities across the country, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said that since June 9 there were 55 people granted compassionate exemptions to leave managed isolation facilities - 54 of those cases had been followed up. Fifty of them had tested negative and four children were not tested.

Everyone at the Novotel Ellerslie hotel where the two British sisters had stayed before driving to Wellington had now been tested and the results were negative.

There were 190 people who had been guests at the hotel, 179 of those have been contacted and 156 of them returned a negative result.

The remaining 11 are being followed up.

Last night reports emerged that another person had tested positive at the Auckland Airport Novotel hotel while in managed isolation. Guests said they had been told to stay in their rooms and that food would be delivered.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would not confirm an eighth active case this morning, saying it was for the ministry to provide the numbers.

Hotel guests told to say in their rooms

The Herald understands a person staying at a Novotel in Auckland tested positive on Sunday night and the hotel is now in full lockdown.

Alexa Cook, who has been in isolation at the Novotel Auckland Airport since June 13, said she was also informed of the new case at 8.25 on Sunday night.

"We had a call to our hotel room from reception and it was a guy from the New Zealand Defence Force saying, 'please stay in your room, the hotel has gone into full lockdown because there's been a positive Covid-19 test from inside this hotel'."

If confirmed, this would be at least eight active cases in New Zealand, all from managed quarantine facilities.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed another two cases of Covid-19 – one is a child under two.

In that case, it is the child a Covid-19 positive couple who have recently arrived home from India.