Watch: Nine cases, one in the community

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, including one in the community and seven fishermen in isolation in Christchurch.



Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update on the latest Covid-19 cluster.

They are speaking from the Beehive theatrette in Wellington.

Bloomfield said the case in the community was a close family contact of a previous case and connected to the marine worker who is believed to have caught the virus while working on the Sofrana Surville.

Apart from the seven cases among Ukraine and Russian fishermen, the other imported case travelled from Iran and tested positive on day 3 testing.

Bloomfield said data showed very few people who went to the Auckland pub The Malt on the night a Covid-19 case visited signed in using the app.

He reinforced the importance of using the app.

"The more we scan, the safer we'll be."

Bloomfield reminded the media not to doorknock close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

Community testing over Labour Weekend

Hipkins said there would be an enforcement issues with making it mandatory to sign in as it would be resource-intensive having someone standing at the door ensuring people were signing in.

But he didn't rule out the option in the future, possibly under higher alert levels.

It was "imperative" that people with symptoms get a test quickly - Auckland will have seven community centres open over the long weekend.

Bloomfield thanked New Zealanders - especially Aucklanders - "for doing the right thing" as it would help their families and communities stay safe.

Hipkins said it had been seven months since New Zealand's first confirmed Covid-19 case and a lot had been learned a lot in that time, including how to contain and eliminate it.

Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update on the latest Covid-19 cases from the Beehive theatrette in Wellington.

Hipkins thanked the team of five million for playing their part - but said there was no room for complacency and New Zealanders needed to be constantly on alert no matter the alert levels.

Hipkins said the fact we were managing the latest cases within alert level 1 was reassuring and they were a reminder the pandemic was rampant.

Yesterday there were no new community cases and two in managed isolation that weren't connected to the fishing crew in a border hotel in Christchurch.

Bloomfield yesterday said the small cluster appeared to be well-contained and his ministry wasn't yet recommending a shift in alert levels.

The cluster started when a marine engineer is believed to have been infected while working on a ship and then passed it onto two others.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins (left) and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving today's Covid-19 update. Photo: NZ Herald

There are three confirmed cases related to the cluster.

Between the cases, they visited a pub, a gym and a marine supply store before testing positive on Auckland's North Shore.

Snap Fitness in Browns Bay said in a Facebook message the case was at the facility on Saturday, October 17 between 9am and 12.30pm.

The gym was informed the person was at the gym "while infectious" but "not symptomatic".

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said people who attended an "I Am Hope" 28-day Challenge Boot Camp or went to the facility on October 17 are considered close contacts.

Those people should isolate immediately and get a test then stay in isolation until they get their result. They should give staff at the testing site the code SURV-TM4CL1 which is unique to the Snap Fitness exposure event.