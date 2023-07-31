Water search for Yanfei Bao suspended

Police searching the Halswell River and nearby area last week. Photo: RNZ

Police hope to resume the search for missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao on Wednesday if river and lake levels have receded.

Searches of Ellesmere Lake and the Halswell River for 44-year-old Bao were paused on Saturday due to high water levels.

Yanfei Bao

The real estate agent disappeared on Wednesday, July 19 and the investigation was last week upgraded to a homicide case.

"Conditions on the Halswell River and Ellesmere Lake remain unfavourable for searching this morning, however this will be continually reassessed, with searches in the area most likely able to resume on Wednesday," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said in a statement today.

"Other inquiries continue to be carried out as police continue to receive information about Ms Bao's disappearance.

"Police have received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case and will continue to assess and act on information received."

On Friday, police said they had made significant findings at a property in the suburb of Hornby property where Bao was last seen.

They are still appealing for information on any sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on Thursday, July 20.