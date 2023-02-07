'We are family': Hipkins meets with Albanese as PM

New Zealand and Australia's leaders have met in Canberra where a wide range of issues were discussed, with both agreeing the nations regarded each other "like family".

Australian Prime Minister Albanese said it was fantastic to welcome New Zealand's Chris Hipkins to Parliament House on Tuesday.

"New Zealand and Australia are family. We had a very warm lunch today renewing our acquaintance. I had first met Chris - Prime Minister Hipkins in the Parliament in Wellington some years ago and it means a lot to us as Australians that your first destination as Prime Minister is here."

Albanese said the discussion was wide-ranging, covering the economy, climate, security issues and "how we'll work together to continue the plan that was established at last year's leaders' meeting with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, including working through a range of issues relating to citizenship for Australians and New Zealanders which we intend to conclude before Anzac Day of this year".

Also discussed was the value both countries placed on their role as members of the Pacific region, Albanese said, and noted that the Pacific Island Forum in Suva last year had led to positive developments.

This year marks 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations trade agreement, which Albanese said was a "gold standard" agreement and one of the most comprehensive in the world.

It also marks 80 years of diplomatic relations, and the co-hosting of the women's football World Cup this year, starting in July.

"I look forward to further developing our relationship with our friends in New Zealand ... I thank the Prime Minister very much for his visit today."

Hipkins said New Zealand had "no closer friend or partner" than Australia, and agreed the two nations were more than friends: "We are family".

"In the great trans-Tasman tradition, I'm looking forward to working with you across a broad spectrum of issues that are important to both of our countries."

Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese met in Canberra today. Photo: RNZ

Hipkins said they discussed how global economic conditions after Covid-19 were affecting New Zealanders and Australians.

"High interest rates, cost of living pressures affect families here and in New Zealand and we share a lot of issues in common in that regard. But many other countries don't have the same closeness as New Zealand and Australia and that's something we will never take for granted in New Zealand.

"I echoed the words of my predecessor in matters around deportations and we discussed the ongoing work that we have around addressing some of the issues regarding New Zealanders who live and work permanently here in Australia.

"They're complex issues, but I do want to acknowledge and applaud the progress that's been made over the last year and we'll look forward to continuing to work on those."

Hipkins said he looked forward to hosting Albanese around the middle of this year.

Asked about joining AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Hipkins said New Zealand's foreign policy position had not changed just because of a change in leadership and it remained the same as it was under Ardern.

"Australia, the US, the UK are incredibly important security partners for New Zealand - but our nuclear-free policy hasn't changed either."

Albanese said AUKUS was a part of defence relationships but "that's not all it is, and our relationship with New Zealand including defence cooperation is strong and will continue to be strong".

"I'm very confident with how AUKUS is proceeding, it's a positive move. The discussions are reaching the point whereby announcements as the defence minister has said, announcements will be made soon. It's not just about nuclear submarines, it's about a whole range of issues."

Asked about China, Hipkins said the country was "an incredibly important partner for New Zealand. A very important trading partner and a partner in other areas as well. That doesn't mean there aren't going to be areas where we disagree with China from time to time and we'll continue to voice our disagreement with China when that happens".

On defence, he said New Zealand was going through some significant transformation.

Albanese said Australia was clear it would cooperate where it could with China and disagree "where we must and we'll engage in our national interests".

He said the Australian trade minister yesterday had a "very productive meeting with his counterpart from China" and the trade with China was very important.

"The trade to China is more than the trade figures value than the next three highest trading partners combined so it's in Australia's national interests to have good economic relations."

Australian products like wine, meat and barley were "in my view, at least equal first as the best in the world, I say diplomatically".

The two men shared a laugh over that.

Australia deports hundreds of people to New Zealand annually using a power under the Migration Act, which allows the immigration minister to evict on the basis of character rather than criminal convictions. On the issue of 501 deportations, Albanese rejected the idea of retrospectively undoing what had been done to date.

"We put in place our policy which is I believe a common sense policy. We retain section 501 deportations, the capacity to cancel visas and remove people who pose a risk to the community. What's changed is we will have a common sense approach and bear in mind what a person's ties are.

"There's a big distinction between someone who comes to Australia either as a teen or an adult and commits offences and someone who has zero connection back in New Zealand and might have come here as an infant.

"Friends as Australia and New Zealand are should have common sense approaches to these."

Hipkins later said he welcomed the change Australia had made on 501 deportations in the last few weeks.

"It does recognise one of the key concerns from New Zealand, that we've had people deported to New Zealand who have no real connection to New Zealand."

He said it was a sign Australia had taken on board the concerns that were made.

"We'll continue to raise them, we'll continue to talk, but I want to acknowledge that progress is being made."

At this point the Australian government's position on taking some of those deportees back had not changed, however, but "we'll continue to work with them", Hipkins said.

Asked why it had taken so long, he said that was a matter for Australia's government to comment on.

"We would like to see New Zealanders living here in Australia treated similarly or the same as Australians living in New Zealand. I don't think a tit-for-tat has ever enhances the trans-Tasman relationship and that's not been New Zealand's approach in the past."

Today's flying visit to the Australian capital is Hipkins' first international trip since becoming Prime Minister last month, following Ardern's shock resignation. He is due to return to New Zealand this evening.