Wellington braces for anti-government protest

parly_barricade_aug_2022.jpg Barricades have been set up at Parliament. Photo: RNZ

Police will be out in force on Tuesday, as a large anti-government protest is planned for Parliament.

Reinforcements have been called in from outside Wellington and police say any disruptive or unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.

A large crowd of anti-government protesters is expected - with the action organised by a group associated with Destiny Church.

It is expected that the church's leader Brian Tamaki will announce he is forming a new party he hopes will draw votes from a number of anti-government groups, including those who are against Covid-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.

Protesters will be allowed onto the grounds, but not on Parliament's forecourt.

Police are warning anyone trespassed from Parliament during a three-week occupation that started in February and ended in a fiery riot - if they enter the grounds on Tuesday they could be prosecuted.

The main group will meet at Civic Square from 10am and march to Parliament about 11am. The protest is set to finish about 2pm.

A separate group has organised a counter-protest.

Some roads are closed around Parliament which could cause delays, so people should plan ahead.

Māori Wardens and Pacific Patrol will be walking the streets.

All cafes and bars near Parliament spoken to by RNZ said they would be open - but are expecting a quiet day with many civil servants expected to work from home.

Cafe manager Tommy said they had already lost a catering event planned for tomorrow.

He said the occupation earlier this year drove away customers. However, preparations have been made this time.

"If things happen we can call security, we've got a panic button there to use, or we can call the cops. Whatever happens we've got [it] covered."

Tommy asked protesters to be calm and peaceful, and once they had made their point to go home.

Another cafe manager, who did not want to be named, said business was down today.

The public - and protesters - were welcome - but people must behave, he said.

"Basically the rule is, if your going to be a d*** you're going to be chucked out.

"If you want to come in and have a coffee that's cool, [his cafe] is going to be a safe haven."

Regulars had told him they would be working from home, so he was expecting it to be very quiet.

Meanwhile, the nearby Courts (High, Appeal, Supreme), Victoria University of Wellington's downtown campus and the National Library planned to stay open.