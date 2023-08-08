Wellington mayor's dog banned from office

The council had not received any complaints from the landlord when Teddy’s visits made headlines last month. Photo: Instagram

The Wellington mayor’s dog, Teddy, will be sent to live out of town after it was revealed Tory Whanau breached the council’s tenancy agreement by bringing him to the office.

Whanau told the New Zealand Herald she is upset and described the situation as an “emotional hit”.

“I love my job - it’s tough but I’m also single and home alone and like every other millennial with a dog, Teddy is my fur baby.

“He’s my support dog in many ways.”

Whanau has been bringing the 2-year-old staffordshire bull terrier to the office, despite the council’s lease agreement not allowing animals on the premises.

The council had not received any complaints from the landlord when Teddy’s visits made headlines last month.

Wellington city councillor Nicola Young said at that time other councillors who own dogs felt there shouldn’t be separate rules for everyone else.

“It’s about the principle. It’s not really about the dog,” she said.

Whanau’s office has since checked with the landlord who has confirmed no dogs are allowed.

“The second I found out, I did take Teddy home. I fully understand the rules and I totally accept them,” Whanau said.

“The downside is because I work long hours, I just can’t leave Teddy at home for that long between 12 and 14 hours a day.”

Teddy will stay at a “doggy hotel” for the next few nights while Whanau works out what to do with him.

She said he will likely be sent to live with her sister in Levin or with her mum in Taranaki.

Whanau has looked at doggy daycare as an option but said the hours were too limited.

Whanau said she loved Teddy and treated him like a person.

“It’s an emotional hit, it is a bit of a hit for me but the job is also really important. Wellington is really important, so I’ll adjust.”

The council is leasing premises on The Terrace while it deals with earthquake problems at its usual home in Civic Square.

Whanau hoped the council’s permanent home would allow dogs.

Teddy’s visits to the office emerged while Whanau was in New York attending a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative programme.

Harvard took pity on Teddy and made him his own ID card, which Whanau posted a picture of on Instagram.

“Harvard loves Teddy!”, Whanau posted.

Posts show him curled up in the mayor’s office, enjoying walks along Oriental Parade, and chewing up tennis balls.