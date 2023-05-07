West Coast in for soaking as north gets respite

The North Island will get a brief break from the rain today, but Westland and Buller are expected to see the worst of the wet weather crossing the South Island.

According to MetService, Westland is under a heavy rain watch from 3pm this afternoon to 11pm on Tuesday, and Buller is also under a heavy rain watch from 8pm yesterday to 9pm today.

Meanwhile, Tasman is under a heavy warning until 5pm today.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said the main rain-bearing front that brought flooding to Nelson and Marlborough yesterday will drag southwestward.

He said the North Island would get a brief respite from the heavy rain tomorrow with only cloudy skies and showers predicted, although there may be some heavy showers later in the day. Temperatures were set to remain in the 20s for most areas and the rain would return later in the week.

The South Island was in for a cold southerly change on Wednesday.