Westpac NZ Auckland staffer has Covid-19

    Westpac New Zealand has confirmed that a staff member at its head office has tested positive for Covid-19, and employees there are being asked to monitor their health.

    "A non-customer facing employee, who works at our corporate head office building in Auckland, has contracted Covid-19 from a close contact outside of Westpac," a spokesman said

    "As soon as becoming aware of contact with a Covid-positive person, the employee self-isolated. The self-isolation started last Friday evening and official advice is that the staff member would not have become infectious until Tuesday of this week."

    However, the spokesman said that as a precaution, the bank was conducting a deep clean of workspace and floor where the staff worked.

    He said other standard Covid-19 procedures, including asking the employee's colleagues to monitor their health, had been implemented.

    "We're in frequent contact with this employee and are offering full support," the spokesman added.

     

