Wet, stormy weather to continue for most of NZ

Torrential rain, landslips and thunderstorms in parts of the country have made for an unsettled start to summer for many.

And, other than the warm temperatures and humidity, similar conditions are on the way over the next few days - with heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms appearing on the forecast.

Heavy rain in the Coromandel caused flooding and slips yesterday, resulting in multiple road closures and warnings from authorities to drivers to be extra careful.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Invercargill yesterday, when residents were told that storms were expected to develop over the southern half of the South Island into the evening.

In Tauranga, the city council made the decision to close off the nearby Mauao base track to maintain public safety because of heavy sea swells - coinciding with the high tide - breaching the track.

Now, more bad weather is on the way over the next few days, at least, with weather experts forecasting more rain and thunderstorms.

A large high-pressure system east of New Zealand is bringing air from the subtropics over the country.

MetService says warm and humid conditions are set to continue throughout the weekend, at least, and there are no signs of the weather system moving on any time soon.

“Whether you get periods of rain or just a few showers, everywhere is set to see some rainfall,” the weather authority said.

As of late this morning, there were no severe weather warnings or watches in place.

WeatherWatch says a front sliding in from the Tasman Sea will bring rain on to the North Island tomorrow.

“At least eastern regions for the North Island should see some rain too; especially south of about Napier,” WeatherWatch said.

“Gisborne looks to stay mainly dry.”

In the South Island, there will be showers for inland areas about Banks Peninsula. Some of those may become heavy, and with thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Sunday, scattered morning rain is forecast for the North Island, MetService says.

“Then showers from afternoon with thunderstorms possible for Northland, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and northern Wairarapa, easing [by] evening.”

For those in the South Island, rain or showers are also expected.

Thunderstorms are possible about inland Nelson, Marlborough and Buller, as well as the Canterbury high country and Southern Lakes, clearing in the west and south in the evening.

A partly cloudy Monday is on the cards for the North Island. However, isolated showers are also forecast and set to become widespread - possibly becoming heavy about higher ground for some time.

The South Island can also expect rain for the start of the last week of Christmas shopping. Rain or showers are forecast for Buller, Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury and the Westland ranges. Isolated showers are forecast elsewhere.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) reported that in Auckland, 19.3C was as cold as it got last night.

In Wellington, that temperature was slightly cooler on 17.3, and 15C in Christchurch.

Sunday looks more promising for Auckland - with only occasional rain set to ease in the afternoon with fine breaks developing.

“Light winds, becoming westerly for a time in the afternoon and evening.”