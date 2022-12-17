Wet weekend for parts of South

Rain is set to blanket the country again today as Kiwis countdown a wet week in the lead-up to Christmas - although forecasters are optimistic settled weather could arrive in time for the big day.

Invercargill has a heavy rain watch in place, with hail and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon, along with a high of 20degC. Occasional rain and a high of 15degC is expected on Sunday, forecaster MetService said.

Dunedin residents are in for a wet weekend, with heavy rain from afternoon and a top of 18degC today. Sunday is tipped to have occasional rain and a cooler 15degC.

Holidaymakers and residents in Queenstown can also expect possibly heavy showers about midday today, along with a top of 22degC. More heavy falls are likely on Sunday afternoon, along with a high of 18degC.

Christchurch is one of the only bright spots in the country, as morning cloud gives way to a mainly fine Saturday with a top of 24degC. However, cloud and occasional rain should return on Sunday and a high of 19degC.

In the North Island, Aucklanders woke to gloomy skies and temperatures already at 20degC after a warm night.

Rain was expected to begin to fall by lunchtime and possibly become heavy this afternoon as the city heads for a top of 23degC, forecaster MetService said. Sunday was looking like more of the same with a high of 24degC and isolated showers in the morning becoming widespread in the afternoon.

Whangārei could expect similar conditions over Saturday and Sunday with heavier rainfall in the afternoons and tops of 24degC on both days.

The same pattern was expected in Hamilton and Tauranga with stronger, possibly heavier rain in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday and highs ranging between 23degC and 24degC.

In the west, New Plymouth could expect morning drizzle to get heavier for a top of 21degC today, with more rain on Sunday that should clear in the afternoon for a high of 22degC.

Rain was also forecast for Wellington and a high of 20degC, before a milder Sunday in the capital with showers and fine breaks and a top of 19degC.