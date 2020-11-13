Friday, 13 November 2020

Where are the masks? Bus passengers maskless in Auckland

    1. News
    2. National

    Many Aucklanders ignored requests to wear masks on public transport. Photo: NZ Herald
    Many Aucklanders ignored requests to wear masks on public transport. Photo: NZ Herald
    Bus passengers and drivers are ignoring pleas from top health officials and the Covid response minister, travelling on public transport without masks today.

    Scores of passengers have been seen sitting on buses heading into Auckland's CBD at rush hour without any form of face covering as the city faces the prospect of a fresh community outbreak.

    Yesterday the deputy general of health Dr Caroline McElnay and Covid response minister Chris Hipkins both strongly implored Aucklanders to wear masks on public transport and socially distance.

    Auckland still remains on alert level 1 which does not require people using public transport to wear masks.

    The number of people choosing not to cover up has floored some commuters who believe it is careless in this current outbreak.

    NZME's Mix FM breakfast host Mel Homer said she was stunned at what she saw as a bus drove past taking people into the city this morning.

    "Today of all days, would be a good day to wear a mask on public transport in Auckland, right? I've just walked past a bus heading to the cbd and of the 20 or so people on board, including the driver, not a single mask," she tweeted.

    Another commuter said it appeared few bus drivers heading into the city today from the North Shore were wearing masks.

    "There were no bus drivers wearing masks and only three passengers on my actual bus today out of six were. But then I started checking other buses on Fanshawe and Victoria Streets and none of the drivers were wearing masks."

    Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said while mask wearing was supported for drivers and passengers alike, it was not compulsory.

    "Our advice from the Ministry of Health is that while it is not mandatory to wear a mask on public transport, it is encouraged."

    In the meantime the Government is urging all workers in Auckland's downtown business district to work from home.

    If people have to come into the city they are advised to wear a mask on public transport and socially distance where possible.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter