Tuesday, 25 August 2020

White supremacist Philip Arps arrested in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Philip Arps is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Pool
    Philip Arps is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Pool
    A self-proclaimed white supremacist has been arrested in Christchurch this morning.

    The Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing for the March 15 attacks is continuing today at the High Court in Christchurch.

    Philip Arps, 45 - who used to own a Nazi-themed insulation company - was jailed for 21 months last year for sharing modified footage of the killer's livestream.

    He was released in late January with strict conditions, which included not going near Christchurch's two mosques or having contact with Muslim people, without special approval from his probation officer.

    Arps was arrested this morning and charged with breach of release conditions.

    His lawyer Anselm Williams says he's appeared in the Christchurch District Court and pleaded not guilty.

    In a statement, police said they arrested a 45-year-old man on Linwood Ave shortly after 10am for breaching his conditions.

    He appeared before a judge this afternoon and has been granted bail.

    "Given the ongoing sentencing hearing, Police gave careful consideration to the man's movements within the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct.

    "He did not come into contact with anyone involved in that hearing."

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter