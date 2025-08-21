Whopping season for whales

There were 293 sightings of eight different cetacean species were observed, including humpback, sperm, blue and southern right whale. Photo: RNZ

This year’s Kaikōura whale count has been hailed as the best yet.A whopping 201 humpback whales were counted off the coast of Kaikōura during June.

Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute (KORI) director Dr Jody Weir said the month-long whale count held in June attracted the most volunteers and sighted the most whales.

‘‘It was awesome. It was our most brilliant season yet. We had 22 days suitable for viewing, weather-wise, and we had 173 volunteers who did a whopping 574 volunteer hours, which is the best we’ve had.’’

First held in 2020 during Covid restrictions, the Great Kaikōura Whale Count has run on a shoe-string budget, kept alive by support from the Kaikōura District Council.

But this year the coffers were boosted by sponsorship from South Pacific Helicopters, MainPower (North Canterbury’s electricity network) and SeaWeek.

Volunteers were out in force to count whales off Kaikōura’s coast during June. Photo: Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute

The extra funding allowed KORI to hire two interns, with masters degrees in marine biology, from mid-May to mid-July to plan and run the event, Dr Weir said.

‘‘Those two interns were fabulous. They came from Italy and France. They were really wonderful and I hope we can get them back again.’’

June is normally a quiet month for tourism, but it is the busiest time of year for humpback whales passing through.

The event has proven to be a drawcard for visitors, who come to Kaikōura especially for the whale count, Dr Weir said.

The project aims to get an idea of the number of whales migrating between feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica and breeding grounds in a more tropical climate.

During the 22 days, there were 293 sightings of eight different cetacean species were observed, including humpback, sperm, blue and southern right whales, and dusky, common, Hector’s and orca dolphins.

This included 119 humpback whale sightings, counting 201 individual humpbacks, Dr Weir said.

‘‘This year was really special as a baby humpback was born here in July. It is only the second or third time it has been recorded.

‘‘It was also the first time we’ve seen a southern right whale from the hill, which is pretty cool.’’

Community events were also held at Kaikōura Museum, a day of family activities at Fyffe House to mark World Oceans Day (June), a screening of the Oceans film at the Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre and a family fun day at Emporium Brewing.

- By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.