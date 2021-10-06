Wife of latest Covid victim also unwell

The man who became New Zealand's 28th Covid-19 casualty is being described as a "loving" man who was an active member in his church community.

The man in his 50s with underlying health conditions died following a long battle with the virus - having spent 40 days in intensive care after being admitted to South Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on August 27.

He was a member of the Assembly of God (AOG) church community, which has been at the centre of the Delta outbreak since its inception.

AOG church crisis management team representative Fofia Pio said the man had been very involved in the wider church community.

"He took part in everything really, a loving person, friendly," she said.

Pio emphasised how difficult it had been while the man was in hospital, where many of his friends were unable to see him due to visitor policy restrictions.

"It was pretty hard, especially when we found out he was taken into hospital ... it's that connection, we weren't able to be there in person for his family but also the wider church community."

She said the man's wife was also unwell in hospital and had been there for roughly the same length of time as her husband.

Stuff reports the woman has the virus.

Pio said it was an immeasurably tough situation for the wider whānau.

"Although we knew they were unwell and we were trying to provide that support to the wider family, it's never easy saying goodbye to someone who's so close to us, but also in these times as well when we can't be together."

Pio hoped the whānau's privacy would be respected during this time and encouraged people to protect their loved ones from the virus.

"It's really important to protect our families, our aiga, but it's also just being there for our families and being there to encourage and support each other."

The death is New Zealand's second from the Delta outbreak after a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital last month.