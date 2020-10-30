Friday, 30 October 2020

Wife of murdered Canterbury farm worker denies killing him

    Tony Waldron. Photo: Facebook
    A Canterbury woman will stand trial for the murder of her farmworker husband.

    Alana Jane Bamber, 33, appeared in court today to deny killing her husband, Tony Grant Waldron.

    The Timaru woman has been jointly charged with Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 26.

    She appeared via audio visual link at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

    Rakaia farmworker Waldron, 29, was found dead at his Gardiners Rd home on September 18, 2019.

    Morris-Bamber, a kitchen hand from Christchurch, was charged soon after the death – but Bamber was only charged with her husband's death earlier this month.

    Morris-Bamber, who also denies murder, was due to stand trial next week.

    But a new trial date was confirmed by Christchurch court staff today – with both Morris-Bamber and Bamber to stand trial on February 14, 2022.

     

