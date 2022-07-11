Wild weather warnings for most of NZ

Image: MetService

There are almost 30 weather warnings and watches in place across New Zealand as the country braces for a rough start to the school holidays.

From the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South there are forecast gale-force winds, torrential rain and snow.

The harsh weather is the result of a deep low moving across the country, bringing with it the associated fronts which cause the conditions.

Between Coromandel and Bay of Plenty people can expect winds approaching gale force and up to 110mm of rain with rates of 15mm per hour at times.

Auckland is forecast to experience gale-force winds from late this evening until tomorrow morning.

Gisborne to Hawke's Bay can expect similar conditions, with heavy rain and at the bottom of the North Island. Wellington is set to receive gale-force winds until Wednesday morning – with a chance of extension.

The Tararua Ranges will be drenched by heavy rain, and across Cook Strait, Nelson and Marlborough districts will be battered by rain and wind.

The Canterbury HIgh Country is under a heavy snow and rain watch, with heavy rain expected to turn to snow above 400 metres.

Central Otago and the Lakes district can expect similar conditions.

The wintry blast is being attributed to an "atmospheric river" snaking across the country. These long, thin filaments of atmospheric moisture are capable of carrying double the average flow of the Amazon River – or 200 times that of our largest river, the Clutha/Mata Au.

Around 40 atmospheric rivers make landfall here every year, with four or five classified as strong and usually hitting around summer.

The coming system could bring 100mm to 120mm of rainfall between 8pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday, with peak rates of 15mm to 25mm an hour.