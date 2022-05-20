Wild weather: Woman dies after being trapped under tree

A woman who was trapped under a tree in Cambridge as wild weather sweeps up the North Island has died.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman who initially suffered critical injuries after being trapped by a falling tree in Cambridge had died.

"Police can confirm a woman has died from injuries sustained after being trapped under a tree in Cambridge."

Locals and residents on Victoria, Queen, Hall, Wilson and Dick Streets reported seeing small tornados in the area.

The local council said "freakishly high winds" ripped a healthy tree out of the ground and the woman was trapped beneath it.

The woman suffered critical injuries and had to be freed from under the fallen tree by firefighters in Victoria Square.

The large tree toppled over onto a picnic table.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jordan Barnett said a fire appliance and two support vehicles also responded. The person was "removed from the tree" at about 10.50am.

Police received reports of the incident at 10.04am.