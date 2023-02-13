Wildlife refuge, wetland feedback sought

Avon Park. Photo: Christchurch City Council

The Christchurch City Council is seeking public feedback on plans to create a wildlife refuge and naturalised wetland areas on earthquake damaged red-zoned land.

Local football and athletics clubs currently use Avon Park for training, but the council says it will work with them to help them find new permanent locations.

Thousands of homes were cleared from red-zoned land when it was deemed uninhabitable following the 2011 earthquakes.

The council has now released for public consultation its plans for a portion of the red-zoned land along the Otakaro/Avon River corridor.

The proposals include shutting off part of Avonside Dr between 740 Avonside Dr and Kerrs Rd, and allowing low-lying land to become a wetland.

A secondary river overflow channel in the lower terrace of this area could be created to form an island refuge for wildlife, including a bird hide similar to that in Travis Wetland or a viewing tower.

There are also plans for formal play areas, a rope swing and foraging areas.

It is proposing to renew the existing basketball half-court and redesign the southern field to make it more flexible for informal use.

The proposal said the park would evolve from an area for spectators of sport to spectators of a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Avonside Dr between Kerrs Rd and Wainoni Rd could also be closed under the proposal.

Access to Kerrs Rd between 144 Kerrs Rd and Kerrs Reach could be limited to daylight hours.

The council expects construction to start in the summer of 2023/24 and be completed by mid 2025.

Full details of the proposal can be found at on the council’s website under ‘‘Avon Park redevelopment’’.

People have until March 10 to give their feedback to the proposal.