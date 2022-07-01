Winston Peters says no deal with Brian Tamaki

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The rumours were printed in a column in the Listener and republished on The New Zealand Herald website.
The column has since been taken down.
The first sentence of the column stated: "Brian Tamaki is in merger talks with Winston Peters."
Peters called it a "preposterous lie".
"There have never been any talks between myself and Brian Tamaki and to suggest otherwise is underhanded political dirt."
• The Listener article in question has been removed from nzherald.co.nz