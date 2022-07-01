Friday, 1 July 2022

Winston Peters says no deal with Brian Tamaki

    New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has quashed rumours he is in talks with Brian Tamaki, of Destiny Church.

    The rumours were printed in a column in the Listener and republished on The New Zealand Herald website.

    The column has since been taken down.

    The first sentence of the column stated: "Brian Tamaki is in merger talks with Winston Peters."

    Peters called it a "preposterous lie".

    "There have never been any talks between myself and Brian Tamaki and to suggest otherwise is underhanded political dirt."

