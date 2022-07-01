Winston Peters says no deal with Brian Tamaki

Winston Peters. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has quashed rumours he is in talks with Brian Tamaki, of Destiny Church.

The rumours were printed in a column in the Listener and republished on The New Zealand Herald website.

The column has since been taken down.

The first sentence of the column stated: "Brian Tamaki is in merger talks with Winston Peters."

Peters called it a "preposterous lie".

"There have never been any talks between myself and Brian Tamaki and to suggest otherwise is underhanded political dirt."

• The Listener article in question has been removed from nzherald.co.nz