Witnesses to Canterbury highway assault sought

Police investigating an assault on the side of State Highway 1 in Canterbury are calling for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the incident next to the highway in Templeton about 3.40pm on Sunday.

The people involved in the assault were known to each other, the spokesperson said.

No one sustained any serious injuries.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assault but police were still working to locate any further witnesses, the spokesperson said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an assault on the side of the road, or who might have dashcam or cellphone footage of it.

"If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number 250302/2617."