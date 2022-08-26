Witnesses, footage sought after man hit in Christchurch

Photo: ODT files

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car in Christchurch.

The man was struck by a silver Subaru Impreza in the suburb of Avondale, near the intersection of Anzac Drive and Wainoni Rd, about 2.45pm yesterday, police say.

He suffered a number of injuries, including grazing to his body and head and was recovering at home.

"We believe he had been in his own vehicle, a grey Nissan Skyline, shortly before he got out and was struck by the Subaru," Constable Lisa Zwarst said tonight.

"We now need to locate the driver of the silver Subaru and we're asking for anyone with information, including witnesses, to get in contact."

Police would like to hear from road users at the time and who have dash camera footage capturing the incident.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220825/2856.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org