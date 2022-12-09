Woman, almost 90, charged with assault of disabled person in her care

An almost 90-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a disabled person in her care was allegedly badly neglected and assaulted.

The woman appeared in a district court this week facing one charge.

Suppression orders prevent reporting any information that could lead to her being identified.

Court documents state the woman has care of a “vulnerable adult”.

The police alleged she “omitted to perform a legal duty namely maintaining the cleanliness (and hygiene)” of the person.

Further, it is alleged the woman failed to “feed and water” the person which was “likely to cause adverse effects to health namely dehydration and a gastrointestinal bleed”.

Her alleged actions were a “major departure from the standard of care to be expected from a reasonable person”.

She is also facing a second charge of assaulting the person.

After her first court appearance this week the woman was remanded until a hearing early next year.

Police could not comment on the specifics of the allegations, but confirmed the woman had been charged “in relation to the neglect and assault of a vulnerable adult”.

The alleged victim - a person under the age of 60 - is now in the care of others.

The woman faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted of the charge.

Do you need help?

If you are worried about your safety or have concerns about another person:

You can contact police for support or information - click here for a list of stations and contact details.

You can also call non-emergency number 105 or visit the website to make a non-urgent police report

Alternatively you can report any suspected or known offending anonymously through the Crimestoppers reporting line on 0800 555 111.

If you are experiencing family violence or you’re worried about others:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women’s Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It’s Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

If you have been abused, remember - it’s not your fault.