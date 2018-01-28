Woman arrested over stabbing at Kaikoura holiday park

A woman has been arrested after her partner was fatally stabbed at a holiday park in Kaikoura, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police were called to the holiday park about 7.45pm yesterday after reports of the incident in a camper van.

When emergency services arrived, a 58-year-old man was found dead.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested.

Police still had to interview many witnesses and a scene examination would continue today, Det Snr Sgt Sloan said.