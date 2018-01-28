Sunday, 28 January 2018

Woman arrested over stabbing at Kaikoura holiday park

    A woman has been arrested after her partner was fatally stabbed at a holiday park in Kaikoura, police say.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police were called to the holiday park about 7.45pm yesterday after reports of the incident in a camper van.

    When emergency services arrived, a 58-year-old man was found dead.

    A 59-year-old woman was arrested. 

    Police still had to interview many witnesses and a scene examination would continue today, Det Snr Sgt Sloan said.

    NZ Herald
