Woman asks to use loo, robs 96-year-old

A woman scarpered with hundreds of dollars of cash from an elderly Waikato resident after asking to use his loo.

Police are now reminding people not to let strangers into their homes and be more vigilant with home security.

Waikato police eastern area response manager Senior Sergeant Andrea McBeth said the man was in his Morrinsville garden on August 27 when a woman driving a white Toyota pulled into his driveway.

"A 96-year-old man was out in the garden and a lady has arrived in a vehicle, a white Toyota, and she's had a conversation with him and identified herself as a cleaner and asked to use the bathroom."

After being in there for about five minutes, she's walked out of the house and left in a hurry.

"He's gone in and found some cash missing."

The cash had been kept in banking bags which were sitting on his bed.

The woman was described as being 173cm tall, non-European with dark brown hair that she wore in a bun.

McBeth said the incident was a timely reminder for people to be careful about letting people into their homes.

She said it was more appropriate to direct people to the nearest public toilet.

With the warmer weather approaching, and residents getting back into their gardens, opportunistic thieves were always on the look-out for open doors or windows.

"People are in the garden more and so we do get people accessing unlocked houses. If you're out in the garden people will try to get in. Try to keep your house secure if you know you're going to be at the other end of the property."

She also reminded residents to keep their vehicles and garden sheds locked at all times, even if they were home.

Anyone who may have spotted the vehicle or know anything about the theft is urged to phone Constable Rachel Forgeson at Morrinsville Police on 07 889-5071, or phone 111.