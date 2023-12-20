Woman bottle-fed baby on deck of moving ute

Police say they’re seeking CCTV footage of a woman seen bottle feeding a baby on the deck of a ute being driven through central Napier.

A police spokesperson confirmed a report had been made to about the incident seen as the ute travelled north along Marine Parade through the CBD about 3.35pm yesterday.

“We’re making enquiries to locate the vehicle and speak with those involved.”

An officer had been tasked with finding traffic camera footage of the incident, the spokesperson said.