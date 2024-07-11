Woman charged after pre-schoolers found in smoke-filled home

A woman is facing charges after firefighters rescued two pre-school-aged children from a smoke-logged house in Christchurch.

Neighbours called emergency services to the Eureka Street property in Aranui, where a smoke alarm was going off at 10pm on Tuesday.

They found the children alone in the house and rescued them before a fire started.

The children were not hurt.

A 35-year-old woman is facing two charges of ill-treatment of a child, as well as a charge of resisting police and possession of a cannabis plant.

She is due to reappear in court later this month.

Police thanked the neighbours who called for help, saying they prevented a tragedy.