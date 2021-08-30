Woman charged with murder after death of child in Rotorua

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a child in Rotorua.

Police were alerted to the child's death at a Glenholme address shortly after 10:30am yesterday.

The woman is due to appear before the Rotorua District Court today.

Inquiries were ongoing and a scene examination would continue today.

As this matter is now before the courts, police said they would not be making any further comment.