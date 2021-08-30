Monday, 30 August 2021

Woman charged with murder after death of child in Rotorua

    A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a child in Rotorua.

    Police were alerted to the child's death at a Glenholme address shortly after 10:30am yesterday.

    The woman is due to appear before the Rotorua District Court today.

    Inquiries were ongoing and a scene examination would continue today.

    As this matter is now before the courts, police said they would not be making any further comment.

