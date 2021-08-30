Woman charged with murder after death of child in Rotorua

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a child in Rotorua.
Police were alerted to the child's death at a Glenholme address shortly after 10:30am yesterday.
The woman is due to appear before the Rotorua District Court today.
Inquiries were ongoing and a scene examination would continue today.
As this matter is now before the courts, police said they would not be making any further comment.