Woman charged over Christchurch stabbing death

    Forensic police officers undertaking a scene examination. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have now charged two people in relation to the stabbing death of a man in Christchurch two days ago.

    The victim was named by police yesterday as Anaru Thomas Williams, 27.

    Emergency services were called on Friday about 2am to an incident at Wycola Park, where they found Mr Williams dead from stab wounds.

    A 36-year-old concrete worker appeared in court on Friday facing a single charge of assault. He was granted interim name suppression.

    Police today said a 31-year-old woman had been charged with wounding with intent to GHB.

    She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on December 26.

    A youth has also been referred to Youth Aid, and police are not ruling out further charges.

     - ODT Online/NZ Herald

     

     

