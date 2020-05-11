Woman charged with Tokoroa murder

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Tokoroa.

Police revealed this morning that a 28-year-old woman will appear in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon.

Authorities earlier launched a homicide investigation today after an incident yesterday.

The body of the 34-year-old victim was discovered at a property on Moa Place shortly before 2pm.

Authorities initially said a person had died at the scene after what was described as a "serious incident".

Police confirmed this morning the case was now being treated as a homicide and that a scene examination would be carried out at the house today.

The victim was a local man, police said.

Police say they are speaking to a person in relation to the investigation. Authorities are also talking to a number of witnesses, a statement says.

However, they are still calling for anyone with information to make contact immediately.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who may have information that can assist the investigation.

"Witnesses or anyone who has information who are yet to come forward are urged to contact Police on 105."