Woman collapses after lightning strike

A woman has been hospitalised after a lightning strike in Māngere as Auckland is hammered by a massive thunderstorm which has caused the airport to stop refuelling planes, flights to be cancelled and delayed, and houses to shake.

The woman collapsed after the strike, but colleagues say they're not sure if she got hit or fainted from the shock.

Andy Carpentiei, of Happy Campers in Māngere, told the New Zealand Herald the woman, believed aged in her 50s, was vacuuming one of the rental vehicles inside a shed when the massive lightning bolt struck near the premises.

"She was just cleaning the campervan and she apparently got the vacuum cleaner in her hands then the lightning struck and she just fainted. We don't know if it was from the shock or the lightning."

Carpentiei said the woman was the only one affected and others in the building were not injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.50am.

Carpentiei said the lightning hit "really, really close to our building".

"I was on the phone and the line just cut and there's some frames on the wall and they just fell and then the lights just turned off."

Carpentiei said there were no obvious signs of burn marks on the woman or the van.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient had been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, a house has been struck by a lightning bolt in Manly, Whangaparaoa.

Hundreds of lightning strikes, power out in some areas

The spectacular thunderstorm has lit up parts of Auckland, causing serious delays at the airport.

Air New Zealand said the thunderstorms were causing "significant disruption" to both international and domestic services this morning.

The airline was experiencing delays to arrivals due to gate availability, while a number of departures had been cancelled.

The airline was expecting significant flow on disruption across its domestic network throughout the day.

Customers were advised to consider deferring any non-urgent travel, while those who had to travel today were advised to expect disruptions and to consult the airline's arrivals and departures page.

Just after 8am Auckland Airport issued a lightning alert which meant refuelling of all aircraft had to be halted, a spokesman said.

More than 800 lightning strikes have aso knocked out power to some rural parts of Auckland.

People needed to contact their airlines to find out if their flights were affected, he said.

Just after 9am it was announced flights had been given the all clear to resume.

All flights out of Auckland Domestic Airport had been initially delayed because of the lightning, travellers had been told.

A flight to Palmerston North has been cancelled because of the weather.

There have also been delays reported by travellers heading to Australia.

Those who had just arrived on planes had been told there could be a delay getting their bags because there was a lightning warning for the airfield.

The storm was causing problems with the alarms in the domestic terminal causing them to go off but travellers were being told to ignore them.

On Twitter, a traveller said they were not able to get off their flights because lightning was keeping all the ground staff inside.

Air New Zealand responded to one customer saying their flight was delayed because of the storm.

A Vector spokeswoman said the lightning strikes had caused power outages in some rural areas of Auckland.

"High levels of energy injected into Vector's network by some of the lightning strikes have caused the network to trip in some northern, western and eastern suburbs, including Whangaparoa, Piha, Laingholm, Oratia, and Helensville, Maraetai, Clevedon."

West Auckland residents have reported a "huge thunder and lightning" storm was now lashing the area.

"The lights are flickering, the house is shaking. There are continuous lightning strikes and heavy rain falling," one said.

Henderson Valley School has no electricity or phones and is closed today.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said lightning was hitting the ground west and south of the CBD.

He said there had been 130 lightning strikes in the Auckland region in the five minutes to 8.40am.

"If thunder roars, head indoors," Brandolino said.