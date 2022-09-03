Woman dead, another in custody

Police at the scene this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A woman has died and another has been taken into custody in a serious incident in South Auckland.

Emergency teams were called a unit in Lakewood Court, Manukau, about 4.30am today.

"On arrival, a woman was located deceased at the scene," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody."

The unit has been cordoned off and Vickers said police will examine the scene.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public," he said.

Earlier, ambulance, police and serious crime investigators had been at the scene.