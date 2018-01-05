Woman dies on flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

Medical staff were called on board a flight from Rarotonga to Auckland today after a woman suffered a medical event and died.

Passengers on Jetstar flight JQ130 this morning waited briefly on arrival as paramedics came on board.

One man told the Herald the woman fell ill about halfway through the journey. It is understood she could not be saved.

"Crew and a doctor were unable to resuscitate."

The man said the elderly woman was taken to the back of the aircraft for the remainder of the trip.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed a passenger had fallen ill.

"Our flight crew called in medical services and the police, who met our aircraft on arrival in Auckland,'' he said.