Woman drowns at Nelson beach

A woman has drowned while swimming at Tahunanui Beach near Nelson overnight.

Police said the 29-year-old woman and a man got into trouble while swimming clothed at low tide.

"The man managed to pull the woman out of the water at around 1:30am."

Inspector Tim Crawford, of Nelson, said he had been told the man and woman were Indian, Fairfax reports, but it hadn't been confirmed if they lived in New Zealand or were visitors.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.

The death will be referred to the coroner.